We saw 2 years of digital transformation in 2 months: Satya Nadella

Updated : April 30, 2020 12:20 PM IST

Professionals watched nearly four million hours of content on LinkedIn Learning in March, a nearly 50 percent increase month-over-month.
Microsoft saw all-time record gaming engagement in its third quarter, with nearly 19 million active users of Xbox Live, led by the strength on and off-console.
