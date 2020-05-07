VIEW: Weathering the COVID-19 storm and beyond

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes every value chain participant across all sectors and industries by shock, the story is strikingly similar for the global IT-BPM giants. All of them are flocking back to their drawing boards and reconstructing plans in a potential zero or negative growth scenario. Given the global and rapid spread of coronavirus, most of the larger firms are proactively getting their business continuity plans into action at lightning speed. However, as the uncertainty around business opportunity and revenues are spiraling, these firms are now exploring their internal war-chest for immediate supply of oxygen, and taking a sharper look at business enablement functions (predominantly general and admin [GA] costs) for quick and impactful bottom-line remediation.

Upon a closer look, it is becoming evident that a reduction of anywhere between 150 to 200 basis points in annual GA budgets is on the anvil. This is leading to a reduction in the industry benchmarks/medians of GA cost heads as a percentage of revenue. What makes this more compelling is this does not just seem to be a reactive step but longer in range and perhaps here to stay. As executives strive to meet aspirational targets, they are being asked critical questions and have to make sharp choices. For example: How can one be prudent about cutting discretionary spends? How do we become frugal yet not compromise on business-critical spends especially around quick cash relief?

As enterprises chart out their game plan on withstanding immense adversity, four themes are emerging as critical pivots to address the question above. First, budget and cost control — focusing on key business drivers that connects demand and resources needed to fulfill it, arrive at a budget and control cost. Minimizing one-time discretionary expense and recurring non-critical spend by 30-40 percent are avenues to commence controlling costs. Some interventions include restriction of non-billable expenses such as travel, project/team outing, etc. by all firms.

One of the leading IT services company vacated its onsite facilities in the USA and Europe despite incurring an early termination penalty to optimize its ongoing operational cost. Second, organizations are making their business enablement function leaner and more responsive by exercising operating model changes. These changes are performed through initiatives such as outsourcing of non-critical business operations, IT license reduction through user-based configurability, asset mix change from office provided laptops to personal laptops, etc.

Third, firms are sustaining these cost optimization levers into future operations planning such as continuous facility footprint reduction, IT asset reduction during business as usual (BAU) state as well. Fourth, firms are performing a multi-dimensional scenario-based agile planning that is inching much closer to real demand than ever before.

While every idea is being posted on the ideation board, having an outcome-focused programmatic approach with quarter-wise bottom-line upliftment targets is imperative in the current situation. In this regard, we are seeing several implementation enablers aiding in structuring this program realization. For instance, one of the leading IT services company has set up an output focused operational war-room to identify cash leakage hotspots.

This involves setting up a team that performs a diagnostic to identify cost heads with cash leakage, assessment and management of the implication of plugging these cash leakages. These leakages are then assigned to the transformation office which mobilizes functional cohorts to operationalize the solutions to curb these leakages. They have also set up a cost target or the innovation and sustenance hub that works on operating model innovation ideas such as Digital ODC enablement, virtual onboarding, zero-touch MIS, etc.

Likewise, another IT service major has set up an Agile Planning Cell to establish a market-aligned demand by simulating the COVID geography wise penetration data and corresponding industry impact to create scenario wise action plans for the firm.

This pandemic has brought us all to a crossroad which is truly unprecedented, pushing us towards taking extraordinary measures. While clarity on the lasting impact of this pandemic on IT services enterprises and their demand sectors continues to emerge afresh on a daily basis, a focus on taking drastic but sustainable measures will be critical. Sooner or later demand tailwind will be back. What we all would aspire to be at that stage is being market-ready — enabled through leaner, faster business enablement functions. Lets game on while the rules of the game get constantly and rapidly rewritten.