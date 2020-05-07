Information Technology VIEW: Weathering the COVID-19 storm and beyond Updated : May 07, 2020 12:35 PM IST Firms are now exploring their internal war-chest for immediate supply of oxygen, and taking a sharper look at business enablement functions for quick and impactful bottom-line remediation. As enterprises chart out their game plan on withstanding immense adversity, four themes are emerging as critical pivots to address the question above. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365