VIEW: Weathering the COVID-19 storm and beyond

Updated : May 07, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Firms are now exploring their internal war-chest for immediate supply of oxygen, and taking a sharper look at business enablement functions for quick and impactful bottom-line remediation.
As enterprises chart out their game plan on withstanding immense adversity, four themes are emerging as critical pivots to address the question above.
