View | Consequences of Twitter's poor cyber security

On December 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twitter handle tweeted that Bitcoin is legal tender in India now. Later, it was discovered that PM’s account was compromised for a brief time . Hashtag hacked started trending and news media aided in spreading the word like wildfire. But it was not the first instance of high-profile account being hacked on Twitter. The Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Arm, a Pakistan based hackers group hacked Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s twitter account in last June. Previously, this group hacked accounts of many celebrities like Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Even Hollywood celebrities have been victims of hacking.

Not just Indian accounts, on July 15, 2020, an unidentified party successfully hacked the official Twitter accounts of Bill Gates Jeff Bezos , Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg, and Joe Biden . Hacking of the prominent twitter accounts is not an aberration but quite frequent phenomenon. This raises serious concerns about the security measures of Twitter. A social media platform which boasts of 186 million users becoming vulnerable doesn’t spell good for its users. It seems that Twitter is ill-equipped to handle the security of the platform.

Twitter tried to explain the hacking phenomenon by calling it ‘social engineering’ which means a hacker can trick someone into providing their login credentials for access. Beyond this twitter did not explain further. But some revelation was done by website Vice, whose reporter claimed he spoke with some of the hackers involved in hacking prominent Twitter handles. These hackers unabashedly claimed that they paid off a Twitter employee who in turn got them the access to a prominent tool that has control over high-profile Twitter accounts. In a nutshell, twitter has been hacked from within to compromise its high-profile handles.

It seems obvious that prominent handles can be hacked to post intended messages with little manoeuvring done to its employees who are more than willing to leak the sensitive information for pecuniary benefits. The crisis within twitter is a real one with the social media giant remaining indifferent to the rot within. This doesn’t spell good for the long-term benefit of the company. It would lead to the obvious consequence of users remaining cautious with the company. When high profile handles are hacked frequently with impunity it raises obvious apprehensions in the minds of the users. Naturally many users are looking for alternatives to Twitter because the cyber security of the social media giant remains in shambles.

At the heart of data security lies the practise of protecting digital information from unauthorised access, corruption, or theft. It would involve deploying tools and technologies that enhance the organisation’s visibility into where its critical data resides and how it is used. The Government of India and a joint Parliamentary Committee have proposed the draft PDP (Personal Data Protection) Bill , it would be India’s first law on the protection of personal data. Organisations need to implement the appropriate mechanisms to prevent unauthorised access to sensitive, and confidential information. Also, they need to guard against accidental loss, malicious cyber-attacks, and the deletion of any confidential data.

Users are looking for a platform which can safeguard their data and information. This creates a demand for the alternative. A more secure and reliable social media platform is the need of the hour. A forum where user doesn’t not remain apprehensive of its personal data, that doesn’t shadow ban its users on flimsy ground, which doesn’t display hypocrisy while taking down the obnoxious content and which doesn’t come up with a standard reply invoking its ‘community standards’ which sound dubious with absolutely no objectivity.

The writing on the wall is obvious and clear. Either Twitter will improve its security related issues or will go down in oblivion giving way to alternative.

—Shubhranshu Jha is a senior data science professional and IIT Delhi alumnus. Views expressed are personal