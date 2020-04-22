Business ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion Updated : April 22, 2020 12:27 PM IST The investment in Nintendo ranks among the biggest bets ValueAct has made since announcing a USD 1.2 billion investment in US bank Citigroup in 2018. The new investment is also the first blockbuster investment announced since long-term partner Mason Morfit took over as ValueAct's chief executive officer from founder Jeffrey Ubben earlier this year. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365