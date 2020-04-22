  • SENSEX
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

Updated : April 22, 2020 12:27 PM IST

The investment in Nintendo ranks among the biggest bets ValueAct has made since announcing a USD 1.2 billion investment in US bank Citigroup in 2018.
The new investment is also the first blockbuster investment announced since long-term partner Mason Morfit took over as ValueAct's chief executive officer from founder Jeffrey Ubben earlier this year.
