A report by broking firm CLSA said the valuation premium of defensive stocks index to Nifty is near its 10-year low, and that the market is ignoring the risks linked to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The brokerage firm has also replaced DLF and UltraTech with Torrent Pharma and Mahindra & Mahindra in its India focus list.

The CLSA note states: “The premium of information technology to Nifty is above its average, but the sector’s defensive nature puts it in a sweet spot.”

According to the brokerage firm, Infosys & HCL Technologies are on their India focus list. These apart, even Bharti is another defensive company that features on CLSA’s India focus list.

A few weeks ago, Infosys announced that it would cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for its employees and their family members.

"Infosys is looking at partnering with health care providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible," Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao had said in an emailed statement.

Last year HCL Technologies was named by Forbes as one of The World’s Best Employers for 2020. HCL was the only multinational company headquartered in India to be featured in the top 50 list. The company was ranked 30 on the list.