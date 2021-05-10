  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology

US petrol pipeline hit by ransom-ware attack: Report

Updated : May 10, 2021 02:00:17 IST

Over 8,000 km of pipeline shut to protect it against ransomware damage
Last month Apple was hit by a ransom-ware attack that demanded $50 million
Last year, SolarWinds hack exposed numerous private companies and government agencies to hackers and malware
US petrol pipeline hit by ransom-ware attack: Report
Published : May 10, 2021 02:00 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement