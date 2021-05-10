US petrol pipeline hit by ransom-ware attack: Report Updated : May 10, 2021 02:00:17 IST Over 8,000 km of pipeline shut to protect it against ransomware damage Last month Apple was hit by a ransom-ware attack that demanded $50 million Last year, SolarWinds hack exposed numerous private companies and government agencies to hackers and malware Published : May 10, 2021 02:00 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply