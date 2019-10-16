US-China trade war 'stings' Wipro business, says CEO Abidali Neemuchwala
Updated : October 16, 2019 07:39 AM IST
Headwinds from the United States-China trade war sting business deals of Indian software major Wipro, its chief executive Abidali Neemuchwala said on Tuesday.
Neemuchwala said the company's business in the US market grew 9.4 percent year-on-year while Europe was weak.
He said that the company achieved 68 percent employee localisation in the US, which generates about 60 percent of its business.
