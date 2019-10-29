Economy
Unhappy with increments, close to 5 lakh techies looking for new job, says report
Updated : October 29, 2019 01:51 PM IST
The number of job seekers within the IT industry in the country is on the rise following poor appraisal in the last cycle.
4.72 lakh IT employees were found actively searching for job during the last two months, a stark rise from the fewer than 1.7 lakh workers seeking new opportunities during the June-July period.
The techies, a majority of whom are in relatively senior positions with over a decade of experience, were on the lookout because of their unhappiness with increments in the last annual appraisal cycle.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more