TOP NEWS »

#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Economy

Unhappy with increments, close to 5 lakh techies looking for new job, says report

Updated : October 29, 2019 01:51 PM IST

The number of job seekers within the IT industry in the country is on the rise following poor appraisal in the last cycle.
4.72 lakh IT employees were found actively searching for job during the last two months, a stark rise from the fewer than 1.7 lakh workers seeking new opportunities during the June-July period.
The techies, a majority of whom are in relatively senior positions with over a decade of experience, were on the lookout because of their unhappiness with increments in the last annual appraisal cycle.
Unhappy with increments, close to 5 lakh techies looking for new job, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV