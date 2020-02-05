Associate Partners
Twitter to label, in some cases remove altered media if it may cause harm

Updated : February 05, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Twitter said it considers threats to the safety of a person or a group serious harm, along with risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest.
Google, Facebook, Twitter and other technology services are under intense pressure to prevent interference in the 2020 US elections after they were manipulated four years ago by Russia-connected actors.
