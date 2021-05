Twitter is testing yet another feature for its iOS and Android users. With the new Tip Jar feature, users across the globe, including India, would be able to support their favourite Twitter accounts by sending them money directly. The feature is currently only available to a limited number of accounts with a large following.

This feature will initially only be available to non-profits, journalists, and creators.

show your love, leave a tip now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸 more coming soon... pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

In another tweet, the micro-blogging platform mentioned, “Now you can do more to support the many amazing voices who add to the conversation on Twitter -- send them tips. You can send someone a tip through several payment services by tapping the new Tip Jar icon on their profile, testing on Android and iOS.”

Now you can do more to support the many amazing voices who add to the conversation on Twitter –– send them tips. You can send someone a tip through several payment services by tapping the new Tip Jar icon on their profile, testing on Android and iOS. https://t.co/oSrfY2sJ8b — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 6, 2021

Instead of making its own payment platform to make this work, Twitter is using external payment processors for transferring money. Currently, Tip Jar supports Bandcamp, Cash App (which is under Square Inc, owned by Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO), Patreon, Paypal and Venmo.

Twitter will be working towards adding payment providers operational to India, as well as the feature to tip accounts in multiple languages. The Tip Jar feature is also going to be present, at least for Android users, in Twitter’s audio app to rival Clubhouse, Spaces.

Twitter is recently implementing a streak of new features. The micro-blogging platform, on May 6, announced that iOS and Android users would no longer need to open images in order to see the full image as it unveiled its better image preview features. There are also reports of the company testing out an ‘edit’ feature for already published tweets as well.