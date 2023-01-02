Twitter did not pay rent for San Fransisco office, sued for $136,250

The company failed to pay $136,250 as rent to the landlord, Columbia Reit for its office space in San Francisco. Twitter has leased the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in San Francisco.

Twitter has been sued for not paying rent on its San Fransisco office. The company failed to pay $136,250 as rent to the landlord, Columbia Reit, for its office space in San Francisco. Twitter Inc — owned by billionaire Elon Musk — has leased the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in the western US city.

The social media giant has not paid the rent for its headquarters too, according to a report in the New York Times. It is not immediately clear for how long Twitter owes Columbia Reit the rent.

Many of the company's offices in various cities have been lying vacant due to the work from home or work from anywhere policy it adopted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, since Musk took over the company last October, the company has been requiring several of its employees to return to office for work.

Twitter is also facing lawsuit over non-payment of dues for renting out two charter flights in October. The company owes Jet Services Group $197,725 and a case was filed in New Hampshire District Court last month.

Musk has repeatedly accused the company's former bosses of splurging on employees for food and other facilities, a charge denied by some staff. In a bid to cut costs, Musk has laid off over half of Twitter's global workforce from last year. The company has also reportedly closed its Sacramento data centre as part of its cost cutting measures.

Also read: Elon Musk shares images of gigantic Supercharger station powered by solar energy