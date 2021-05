Social media giant Twitter has launched a new feature that allows users to see bigger images better. The company will stop cropping images to be shown in image previews and will instead show the full image.

The change will be welcomed by iOS and Android users, who often complained of misleading image previews. Twitter confirmed that users won't need to open pictures with a 2:1 or 3:4 aspect ratio to see them in full.

no bird too tall, no crop too short introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx — Twitter (@Twitter) May 5, 2021

This is the latest in a series of changes and expansion plans the microblogging platform has announced recently.

Twitter has witnessed a significant rise in users in India as citizens are increasingly taking to the platform seeking help in arranging critical supplies like oxygen, essential medicines, ICU beds and ambulances amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform has an information hub where desperate people can get information about resources for coronavirus infected patients, can send SOS alerts, and track info, including the COVID SOS page. Twitter said that it has verified lists of health authorities, public health experts, health journalists, fact-checkers and other authoritative sources to get accurate information on the pandemic.

The company has expanded its engineering team in India, starting with the appointment of Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering. The company has been looking to add key personnel in several other positions in engineering, product, design and research. It is reportedly testing an ‘edit’ feature that would allow users to make edits to their tweets.