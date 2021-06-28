Twitter appoints US-based Jeremy Kessel as new grievance officer for India

Social media giant Twitter appointed California-based Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for users in India on Monday, a day after interim resident grievance officer Dharmendra Chatur stepped down.

The appointment of Kessel, who is the Global Legal Policy Director of Twitter, comes under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, which require social media intermediaries to have a designated official to address complaints from Indian subscribers.

However, Kessel’s appointment is likely to again become a flashpoint between the Central government and Twitter as the new digital rules mandate that the grievance officer must be a resident of India.

The development comes amid a tussle between the Centre and the microblogging site over the new digital rules that came into force on May 25. The government has multiple times, including last week, hit out at Twitter over non-compliance with the new rules.

The new guidelines mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims. All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user base shall appoint a grievance officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers.

The big social media companies are mandated to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person, and a resident grievance officer. All of them should be residents of India.

Twitter now displays Jeremy Kessel’s name as the grievance officer for India with a US address on its website.

Twitter in response to the final notice issued by the government on June 5 had said that it intends to comply with the new IT rules and will share details of the chief compliance officer. In the meantime, the microblogging platform had appointed Chatur as interim resident grievance officer for India.

According to a government official cited by news agency PTI, the company has lost legal protection as an intermediary and will be legally held responsible for all content posted by its users on the platform.

(With PTI inputs)