Trump criticises Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones
Updated : January 15, 2020 08:26 AM IST
The episode marks the latest flare-up in a privacy debate between technology companies such as Apple and Facebook Inc and authorities.
Apple has said it cannot access data that is encrypted with a passcode and stored on an iPhone.
The tech companies argue that strong encryption protects the privacy and security of their users.
