#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Information Technology

Trump criticises Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones

Updated : January 15, 2020 08:26 AM IST

The episode marks the latest flare-up in a privacy debate between technology companies such as Apple and Facebook Inc and authorities.
Apple has said it cannot access data that is encrypted with a passcode and stored on an iPhone.
The tech companies argue that strong encryption protects the privacy and security of their users.
Trump criticises Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

From February 1, BSE to introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in Brent crude oil

From February 1, BSE to introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in Brent crude oil

EESL to issue tender for 1,000 electric cars with 180-200 km range

EESL to issue tender for 1,000 electric cars with 180-200 km range

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV