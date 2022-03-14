TN CM lays foundation stone for largest global campus of Standard Chartered GBS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the largest global office campus for Standard Chartered Global Business Services (GBS) in the DLF Downtown project at Tharamani in Chennai.

Realty major DLF announced investment of around Rs 550 crore to construct an office building covering one million square feet.

Aimed at providing employment to about 70,000 IT professionals, the project will help the state achieve its goal of USD 1 trillion GSDP by 2030. The joint venture with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) covering an investment of Rs 50 crore will ensure the creation of IT and ITES parks on 6.8 million sq ft area.

DLF Downtown is spread over 27 acres in Tharamani as a multi-block campus and is being built in phases with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. Amenities including restaurants, cafes, creche, medical centre and food courts would be established at the location, an official release stated.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) S Krishnan, Chairman and Managing Director of TIDCO Pankaj Kumar Bansal, TIDCO's Executive Director Vandana Garg, Managing Director of DLF rental business Sriram Khattar and India head of Standard Chartered GBS Satish Gopi were among those who participated in the function.