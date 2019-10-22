This isn’t Infosys’ first brush with a whistleblower complaint. Here are the other ones that rocked the company

Infosys has long been known for its high corporate governance standards. But the company has also long been dogged by controversies and whistleblower complaints. In the latest instance, complaints have been lodged with the board and US regulator against the CEO and CFO.

Below is a summary of other such complaints against the Bengaluru-based software services exporter.

2011 — Whistleblower Jack Palmer claims Infosys misused short-term visitors’ visas to bring in low-cost workers from India. According to Palmer, Infosys’ Indian employees had availed business visitor visas and were performing longer-term work not authorised under that category of visas.

2014 — Palmer files a fresh lawsuit against Infosys seeking damages after being discriminated against because he had flagged that the company was flouting US visa rules back in 2011. The lawsuit named Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, the former CEO SD Shibulal and others as defendants.

2017 — A whistleblower sends a letter to market regulator Sebi claiming irregularities in the Panaya acquisition and severance pay to former CFO Rajiv Bansal. Infosys acquired Panaya, a New Jersey-based provider of automation technology, for an enterprise value of $200 million in 2015.