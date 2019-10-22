Business
This isn’t Infosys’ first brush with a whistleblower complaint. Here are the other ones that rocked the company
Updated : October 22, 2019 02:02 PM IST
Infosys has long been dogged by controversies and whistleblower complaints. In the latest instance, complaints have been lodged with the board and US regulator against the CEO and CFO.
In 2011, whistleblower Jack Palmer claimed Infosys misused short-term visitors’ visas to bring in low-cost workers from India.
In 2017, a whistleblower sent a letter to market regulator Sebi claiming irregularities in the Panaya acquisition and severance pay to former CFO Rajiv Bansal.
