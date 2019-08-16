These are the 5 best paying tech jobs in India right now

Despite the pall of gloom that has descended on several businesses, Indiaâ€™s IT sector continues to hold plenty of promise for job aspirants. The sector still offers a raft of high paying opportunities, according to a new study that found technology roles in India have grown consistently over the past five years as a growing number of companies look to strengthen IT capabilities.

The new report from jobs website Indeed has identified Indiaâ€™s five most lucrative tech professions.Â The study is proof that there is always a place for talent despite economic slumber.

Here is the list of the 5 best paying tech jobs in India right now:

1. Data warehouse architect

Upper annual salary: Rs 25 lakh

Data warehouse are an important part of business intelligence. A data warehouse architect is responsible for designing and developing high-performance scalable database models.

2. Senior technical lead

Upper annual salary: Rs 25 lakh

A technical lead must design and build complex software solutions. Such an employee also work in tandem with sales and design teams.

3. Analytics manager

Upper annual salary: Rs 24 lakh

Analytics managers must develop models for data analysis, combining their technical skills with industry knowledge to help businesses make quick and smart decisions. They should be able to analyse and crunch complex data sets

4. Technical project manager

Upper annual salary: Rs 24 lakh

A technical project manager is tasked with leading assigned projects, and overseeing the success of a projectâ€™s life cycle from conception to completion.Â Â In such roles, there is emphasis on technical soundness and resource efficiency.

5. Lead developer

Upper annual salary: Rs 24 lakh