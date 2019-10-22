The most dangerous celebrity online is revealed

Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Monday crowned Bledel the most dangerous celebrity on the internet in 2019.
Talk show host James Corden, followed by "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, actress Anna Kendrick, movie star Lupita Nyong'o, talk show star Jimmy Fallon, martial arts master Jackie Chan, the rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, and finally Marvel actress Tessa Thompson made it to the top ten.
