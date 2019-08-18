Tech Mahindra to sell 73% stake in subsidiary to US-based Resolve Systems

Software major Tech Mahindra on Sunday announced the divestment of 73.38 percent stake in its subsidiary FixStream Networks Inc to US-based Resolve Systems LLC for $2 million (approx Rs 14.22 crore).

"...In terms of the authority delegated by the Board of Directors we wish to inform divestment of 73.38 percent equity investment held by the company in FixStream Networks Inc, USA, a subsidiary company," Tech Mahindra said in a BSE filing.

The company said consideration received from this divestment is $2 million for the equity held by the company, subject to necessary adjustments.

Tech Mahindra said FixStream Networks Inc reported a revenue of $5.15 million and a loss of $5.19 million in 2018-19.