Tech Mahindra to sell 73% stake in subsidiary to US-based Resolve Systems
Updated : August 18, 2019 04:16 PM IST
The company said consideration received from this divestment is $2 million for the equity held by the company, subject to necessary adjustments.
The transaction is expected to be completed by November 15, 2019, subject to receipt of all statutory approvals.
