The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed corporate India into many firsts. Marking a first, India's largest IT company by revenue, TCS, is set to host the country's first virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 25th AGM of TCS will be entirely virtual with all investors joining in digitally.

The chairman of Tata Sons & TCS, N Chandrasekaran, and TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan will be at TCS House to make it easier for the company to address shareholder queries.

So far earnings have been discussed and closed with boards meeting virtually across the country and even continents in some cases. TCS will venture into an unknown territory with several shareholders queuing to ask questions to the management.

Typically in AGMs, the chairman & CEO address the shareholders, followed by shareholders (who submit their names before hand) shooting their queries subsequently answered by the chairman or the management followed by a voting on key proposals put forth before the AGM.

While the voting should be seamless as most companies have shifted to e-voting system, the process of accommodating shareholder queries could be a bit cumbersome. However, TCS and Tata Sons team has done multiple tests to ensure everything goes smoothly.

What can shareholders watch out for?

Both the Tata Sons chairman and TCS CEO are known to be candid and honest with shareholders. Clarity on business impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term ripple effects it may have on the company and its clients will be critical to watch out for.

In the quarterly earnings, the company had indicated that the situation should start getting back to pre-COVID days by Q3 of FY21 (Oct-Dec 2020). But with more clarity now, comments on how staggered the recovery will be, are going to be key. The company may also throw some light on changing client delivery models, the work from home strategy and the impact on employees.

In the annual report, N Chandra talked about how the pandemic has changed the world as we know it. "When we emerge out of this crisis, the world will be a very different place. We are witnessing many of those changes already. With cloud and the new class of collaboration tools, people are discovering that they are able to collaborate with each other just as well working from home, as they did in person in the pre-COVID era. Employers are discovering that the productivity is just as good, if not better, in this new way of working," he said.

"The next few months will be difficult, but your company is strong with deep relationships with customers and partners, enviable scale, a diversified business mix, a robust and resilient business model, and strong financials. It is well positioned to weather the storms ahead and take advantage of opportunities that come up during the downturn to acquire new capabilities and gain market share. In the post pandemic world, technology will play an ever larger role in helping enterprises adapt to the new normal and differentiate themselves. Your company is well poised to take the lead in partnering customers to recover and rebound on to their growth and transformation journeys," he added.

Rajesh Gopinathan also spoke in depth about how the business model is changing. "SBWS will continue to be an integral part of our new operating model and represents the future of work. It helps TCSers enjoy a better quality of life, while making TCS’ service delivery more resilient as the fully distributed model is better suited for business continuity. Our customers are comfortable with this model and want us to take more work that others are not able to handle," he said.