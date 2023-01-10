Buy / Sell TCS share TRADE

IT giant, TCS reported a revenue of Rs 58,229 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year which was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll. The management has maintained its exit margin guidance for the current financial year at 25 percent, despite the figure marginally missing estimates for the December quarter

While most analysts have retained their cautious stance on TCS, those from Bernstein and Motilal Oswal have chosen to remain optimistic about the company's growth prospects.

Here is an edited excerpt of the management's — Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO and Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer — interaction with CNBC-TV18 post the earnings.

Q:

According to what the IMF tells us there is going to be a growth slowdown globally. How would you see the impact? What are the red flags?

Gopinathan: Our business is on a very focused customer set, both from a market perspective as well as from a client universe perspective. So the way I would look at it is rather than try to parse the overall big global economic picture, if you go to large enterprises, in the big large markets like US, UK, and Europe, which together constitute somewhere in the range of 80-85 percent of our business, one way to look at it is that enterprise balance sheets have never been as strong as they are today, compared to five years ago or 10 years ago. So balance sheet repair has happened. The easy money actually resulted in a fairly good disciplined execution on that side.

The financial markets, of course, react to the repricing of the asset in terms of where the interest rate is, but when we are looking at actual individual companies, they are more impacted by the supply chain issues, which have kind of played out through the year. They are getting mended.

The geopolitical issues in Europe will continue to have an impact, especially on that market. And for some of the long supply chain kinds of industries. But others in the UK, and in the US they're in a much more stable situation. So our own view is that there will be some impact of the overall negative commentary that is there in decision-making. But when we take a six-month view or a 12-month view, we are much more positive, because we believe that our client universe, their underlying business is in good shape. And that is what is driving our positive outlook on our business compared to where the overall economic commentary is.

Q: I wanted to ask you about the margins. It's impressive that at a time like this, you are not only delivering better margins than a quarter ago, you're promising to exit at 25 percent. How are you so sure, and what led to that improvement?

Seksaria: I think this is still an aspiration. But we put it out at the beginning of the year when we gave our full quarter increments and we came in at 23.4. We said we want to exit this year at 25. And structurally we have worked towards it. As you've seen both last quarter and this quarter, we have been able to get improvements.

There are two specific parts to it. One is we haven't focused on execution rigour, and the bulk of it is coming from the execution rigour, whether it was in terms of the churn, which we went through the last year and the capacity building, which we invested in last year, that coming into productive capacity and helping us on the utilization side realisation the factors, which we called out.

Q: What explains why you didn't see higher furloughs when your peers did and called it out specifically?

Gopinathan: To say that it is higher or lower, the variations are not that material to be a commentary. What we said is that it is regular it is coming from the same - so more than the volume, we have put our commentary based on where is it coming from, which markets is it coming from, and which industries is it coming from. Are we seeing something completely surprising? Some industries that never used to do furlough stand up and talk about furloughs. So none of that has happened. The actual volumes - the variation is not material enough to be called out.

Q: The board has announced a special dividend of Rs 67. Does this rollout a potential buyback?

Seksaria: So, capital allocation policy has been consistent. And if you look at it technically, as the regulations currently stand, we couldn't have done a buyback this year. We completed our last buyback because at the end of March. So if we had to do something this year, the buyback option wasn't available. On an ongoing basis, we look at a combination of various measures of distributing cash flow and it could be both dividends as well as buybacks.

Q: So buybacks could be on the cards in quarter one of FY24 when you are eligible?

Seksaria: That's always an option available.

Q: From what the investors took home, the two big fears are that your total contract value (TCV) was only 3 percent higher, last year it was 10 percent higher. Your total workforce is actually a few thousand lower, both these look like 2023 is going to be difficult.

Gopinathan: Actually I should have had that number. But our TCV - earlier it used to be in the 5-6-6.5 billion range, now it is consistently staying in the 7-9 billion range. So on average if we compare - because TCV by nature is volatile - on average, we are in quite good shape. We have always said that multibillion-dollar deals are one-offs.

The place where there is weakness, we called that out in Europe, where the qualified pipeline continues to grow. But the actual decision-making and closure on the contract side are getting delayed. And there we see a definite decline, which is where our commentary on Europe is a bit much weaker than what it is about the rest of it.

Whereas if you take US or UK, deal closures are continuing at a fairly good clip. In fact, UK I had specifically called out - though the overall operating environment is challenged, actual decision-making is very positive and people are moving forward with transformative projects.

Q: You are confident about a double-digit growth this year, FY23. Are you as confident, how are you thinking about double-digit growth for FY24?

Gopinathan: No, this is a milestone quarter for me. We don't want to get drawn into making a specific comment. But otherwise, as I said, these two years have been fairly strong growth years. The next year is more of a balanced year, a consolidation year both on the revenue side, as well as on the overall profitability side.

The perspectives are very different depending on the markets. And I think the most important one is that we have a divergence in the US between what the larger commentary is and what our own perspective is. In Europe, we are fully aligned and in the UK we are executing totally differently.

In the UK, we are now by far the largest technology services provider. So significant market share gains, significant growth, very clearly highly differentiated, positioning, all of that is playing out. So overall, it's good - I just used this analogy earlier that it's a good test pitch, there is something in it for everyone.

Q: So only 15 percent which comes from Europe, you see is under threat?

Gopinathan: Absolutely, and another 15-20 percent, which is from all the other markets. 15 percent is very volatile to call and so they're difficult to call in any given year.

Q: On the conference call yesterday you said that you have won 20 optimization-focused large deals in the first nine months of this year versus 16 in a similar period of the previous year. So 20 cost optimization deals versus 16. What would that same number be for growth and transformation where we are seeing some slowness?

Gopinathan: This is one of the reasons why I hesitate to give these numbers but I don't have the cut on the other side.

Q: But is it significantly lower?

Gopinathan: On a quarter-on-quarter basis, our deals have been equal, that is between quarter two to quarter three overall. On the larger one larger period, I don't know the number.

Q: And if one big geography, that's Europe, which is about 15 percent of your revenues is challenged, is it not fair to assume that FY24 growth could be lower than FY23?

Gopinathan: That is for the people who are going to make a bet on the stock. But for us, it's more about playing the market as it is. So as I said, our stance in North America is very forward. Our stance in the UK is very forward, our stance in Europe is a bit more on the back foot and we are playing it for individual ones and twos and scoring where we can.

Q: Has pricing played out the way you anticipated the increase in pricing?

Seksaria: Like I called out, we are getting pricing improvements on a case-by-case basis. But given the inflation, which the world has gone through, overall, the expectation would have been that, as a CFO, at least we would have seen a much higher uptick, which is yet to come and pricing reflects also over the quarters, it doesn't reflect in one quarter. But realization definitely has seen an uptick sequentially as well as year on year.

Q: It's played out as per your expectation?

Seksaria: Realization uptick has been there.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video