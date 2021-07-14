TCS claims top spot among 30 software and IT service providers in UK: Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is now number one in the list of Top 30 Suppliers of Software and Information Technology Services (SITS) in terms of its revenues in the UK, as per a TechMarketView report.

In 2020, TCS posted revenues of 2.63 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) to claim the top spot for the first time, according to a company statement on July 14.

TCS beat peers like Accenture, AWS, Atos, BAE Systems, BT Group, Capgemini, CGI, Cisco, Cognizant, Computacenter, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Equiniti, Fujitsu, HCL, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Oracle, PWC, Sage, SAP, SS&C, Sopra Steria, Wipro and many more.

The report is based on TechMarketView’s analysis of the UK revenues of 200 plus listed and privately companies.

The report noted that TCS transitioned to secure borderless workspaces quickly during COVID-19 pandemic.

TCS said in a statement that it also performed very well in revenue rankings by sub-category. It was ranked number one in the applications operations category; and number three in consulting, and solutions categories.

TCS UK and Ireland Country Head Amit Kapur said in a company statement that both the markets are one of the biggest growth areas for the company.

Kapur added that TCS’ deep contextual knowledge, customer centricity, investments in intellectual property and innovative and impactful technology solutions make them the preferred growth and digital transformation partner to leading British businesses.

TCS said it is helping some of UK’s largest corporations to define the blueprint for their future transformation journey, augmenting it with a resilient and adaptable approach.

TCS said it is ranked among the leading SITS recruiters in the UK, having added over 7,000 employees (over 1,800 trainees) in the last five years.

TCS, which has a 45-years history in the UK, was ranked second in July 2020.

TCS also said Whitelane Research has ranked it as the number one IT services provider for customer satisfaction for six consecutive years.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had met UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss in February 2021 and reiterated TCS’ commitment to continue investing in the UK’s economy, innovation, the technology sector, and in developing workforce skills.