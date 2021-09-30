TCS board to consider second interim dividend, announce Q2FY22 results on October 8

IT services major TCS on Thursday said its board will announce the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, on October 8. Along with that, the board may also declare a second interim dividend on the same day to the equity shareholders.

It is expected that the board will approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results and standalone financial results of the firm and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the second quarter and half year ending September 30, 2021.

"...Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, to i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2021," TCS said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read:

"The second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company noted.

In line with Sebi regulations, the company has intimated its 'designated persons' regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the company's equity shares from September 23, 2021, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public.