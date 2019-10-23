#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares struggle after yet another Brexit delay
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Information technology
Auto

Tatas, Mahindra and 15 other Indian companies join global disability inclusion campaign as countdown to Davos begins

Updated : October 23, 2019 08:22 AM IST

A number of Indian businesses have signed up to disability inclusion initiative The Valuable 500, taking the total number of global businesses to sign up to 150.
The Indian market has shown a strong dedication to disability inclusion, with seventeen of its largest businesses signing up to The Valuable 500.
The Valuable 500 is seeking 500 global CEOs to commit to action on improving inclusivity of disabled people in business.
Tatas, Mahindra and 15 other Indian companies join global disability inclusion campaign as countdown to Davos begins
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV