Tatas, Mahindra and 15 other Indian companies join global disability inclusion campaign as countdown to Davos begins
Updated : October 23, 2019 08:22 AM IST
A number of Indian businesses have signed up to disability inclusion initiative The Valuable 500, taking the total number of global businesses to sign up to 150.
The Indian market has shown a strong dedication to disability inclusion, with seventeen of its largest businesses signing up to The Valuable 500.
The Valuable 500 is seeking 500 global CEOs to commit to action on improving inclusivity of disabled people in business.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more