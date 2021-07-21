Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Sony PS5 Digital Edition lighter by 300 gm, to go on sale by month end

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Sony’s new version of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for Japan is nearly 300 grams lighter than the original PlayStation.

    Sony PS5 Digital Edition lighter by 300 gm, to go on sale by month end
    The Japanese version of Sony's PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is approximately 300 grams lighter than the original. The heavyweight console will now weigh less than eight pounds (about 3.5 kg) as a result of this.
    This updated edition, which is set to be launched before the end of the month, has already been listed in Japanese stores.
    The difference between the new CFI-1100B and the old CFI-1000B, according to the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition official handbook (PDF) and quick start guide (PDF), is its weight and a new thumbscrew for the PS5's vertical stand, according to PS5sokuhouInfo.
    With the new thumbscrew for the vertical stand, the need for a screwdriver or a coin is not required anymore.
    Though the weight has been knocked down slightly, the console and dimensions stay the same.
    In April of this year, Sony CFO Hiroki Tokoi had said that Sony was looking at options due to the global semiconductor shortage and there could be an adjustment in the product design.
    In May, an analyst named Roberto Serrano reported Sony has registered a new wireless communication module that could be added to a gaming console model.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Now, update your mobile number on Aadhaar card at doorstep; here’s how

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank982.10 -33.75 -3.32
    Tata Steel1,232.70 -33.60 -2.65
    NTPC118.45 -2.90 -2.39
    Bharti Airtel525.85 -12.45 -2.31
    HCL Tech977.30 -22.90 -2.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank982.10 -33.75 -3.32
    Tata Steel1,232.70 -33.60 -2.65
    NTPC118.45 -2.90 -2.39
    Bharti Airtel525.85 -12.45 -2.31
    HCL Tech977.30 -22.90 -2.29

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6150-0.2550-0.34
    Euro-Rupee87.7720-0.5370-0.61
    Pound-Rupee101.5730-0.7630-0.75
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6789-0.0048-0.70
    View More