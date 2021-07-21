Sony PS5 Digital Edition lighter by 300 gm, to go on sale by month end

The Japanese version of Sony's PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is approximately 300 grams lighter than the original. The heavyweight console will now weigh less than eight pounds (about 3.5 kg) as a result of this.

This updated edition, which is set to be launched before the end of the month, has already been listed in Japanese stores.

The difference between the new CFI-1100B and the old CFI-1000B, according to the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition official handbook (PDF) and quick start guide (PDF), is its weight and a new thumbscrew for the PS5's vertical stand, according to PS5sokuhouInfo.

With the new thumbscrew for the vertical stand, the need for a screwdriver or a coin is not required anymore.

In April of this year, Sony CFO Hiroki Tokoi had said that Sony was looking at options due to the global semiconductor shortage and there could be an adjustment in the product design.