Social media platforms should be held responsible for users' actions, experts discuss

The Supreme Court came down heavily on Facebook earlier this week, highlighting that Delhi can ''ill-afford'' a repetition of the February 2020 riots, and said that the role of the social media giant must be looked into.

This comes as the top court refused to quash summons from Delhi Assembly to Facebook's India Head Ajit Mohan, who had challenged two notices seeking his presence were issued by a Delhi Assembly Committee probing the riots and Facebook's role in the spread of alleged hate speeches.

The apex court said that is difficult to accept that Facebook is an "innocuous" platform that has no role in generating and controlling information.

The court further said that India's "Unity in Diversity" cannot be risked by a "giant like FB claiming ignorance", and added that Facebook and other social media platforms have to remain accountable to those who entrust them with vast powers.

Do these observations by the Supreme Court send a bigger message to social media giants doing business in India? How far can social media platforms be held responsible for user's actions?

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Cyber Law Expert Pavan Duggal, Executive Director of Internet Freedom Foundation Apar Gupta, and Supreme Court Advocate NS Nappinai.

Apar Gupta said, “Supreme Court’s decision clearly demonstrates to us that social media platforms in India have a very wide reach and they have significant social impacts. Facebook specifically has the largest user base globally, which is present in India, and so do other platforms owned by Facebook Inc which includes WhatsApp and Instagram. With this tremendous reach, velocity in terms of the spread of information, there is an injury that takes place, which is not localised, and occurs in a large geographic region and quite often the government systems for that are lacking.”

Duggal, on the other hand, said, services providers clearly understand they will have to comply with Indian law but they want to postpone it to the maximum extent possible. He added that social media platforms expect some kind of change in routine happenings so that they can potentially be either preventive or avoid the steps that they are required to take.

“So it is part of a deliberate strategy that has been thought of, that is why these number of legal challenges,” Duggal said.

