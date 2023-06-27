Six top level exits at Infosys since October 2022 raise concerns over ongoing projects completion

What makes these resignations at Infosys particularly noteworthy is the fact that most of the departing executives had been with the company for nearly two decades.

Technology services bellweather Infosys Ltd . has seen six major top-level exits over the last eight months starting October 2022. Most of those positions have been old-timers at the company.

These departures have left industry insiders speculating about the potential impact on the company's operations and project delivery.

Last week, a media article highlighted the resignations of two senior vice presidents at Infosys. Vishal Salvi, the Head of Cyber Security, and Narsimha Rao, the EVP Head of Cloud and Infrastructure, have decided to step down from their roles.

Their departure follows a series of other senior-level exits that have taken place since October 2022.

Among the notable departures is the appointment of Mohit Joshi as the CEO-designate of Tech Mahindra, and Kapil Jain assuming the CEO role at eClerx.

Furthermore, towards the end of last year, Ravi Kumar, who held the position of president at Infosys, resigned and took up the CEO position at Cognizant.

These transitions have created a sense of uncertainty within the company and raised questions about the reasons behind these sudden changes.

What makes these resignations particularly noteworthy is the fact that most of the departing executives had been with Infosys for nearly two decades.

These individuals were considered veteran employees, possessing a wealth of experience and knowledge. Hence, the sudden influx of high-level departures has caught the attention of industry observers.

The reasons behind these exits can only be speculated upon at this point. Some industry insiders believe that a desire for the title of CEO might have motivated some of these executives to seek opportunities elsewhere. However, within Infosys, Salil Parekh currently holds the CEO position, with four more years left in his tenure. Interestingly, Ravi Kumar, Mohit Joshi, and Kapil Jain were all appointed as CEOs in smaller organizations— Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, and eClerx, respectively.

While the motivations for these departures may remain uncertain, analysts are expressing concerns about potential risks to Infosys' delivery execution.

With six senior leaders exiting the company within the last nine months, doubts have been raised regarding the smooth completion of ongoing projects. Project delays and potential disruptions are among the primary concerns voiced by the analyst community, as these senior executives played vital roles in ensuring efficient project management.

For more details, watch the accompanying video