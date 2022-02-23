Sify’s data centres go green as company inks agreement with Macquarie’s GIG

Chennai-headquartered and NASDAQ-listed Sify will see some of its data centres go green in the coming months. The information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider said that it had wrapped up power purchase agreements with Vibrant Energy Holdings, a majority-owned subsidiary of Blue Leaf Energy Asia, which in turn is a portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

The power purchase agreements total to 231 MW of solar and wind energy capacity, which will power Sify’s latest data centres. Of this 67 MW of solar energy has recently been commissioned after these companies inked their agreements in March 2021.

“The partnership is a continuation of our commitment to ESG practices, one of which is to have a net carbon footprint of zero over a period of time,” said Sify’s CFO M P Vijay Kumar, speaking to CNBC-TV18. Kumar added that Sify would follow the captive model of power purchase agreements. "We have committed 63 MW (of renewable energy) that will go LIVE this month, while another 100 MW will go LIVE in the next calendar year,” he said, adding, “Both are for our data centres in Mumbai.”

The company is in discussions with Macquarie’s GIG surrounding power purchase agreements for existing data centres in Noida and Hyderabad. “If the commercials meet our objectives, we will pursue that as well in the coming months,” Kumar added.

In Sify’s data centre pipeline are two more Greenfield data centres in Mumbai that the company expects to go LIVE by 2023, for which it has committed to providing an additional 100 MW of renewable energy. This takes Sify’s incremental renewable energy commitment in Mumbai alone to 200 MW of capacity.

“In all, we have 11 data centres spread across six cities. Of these 11 facilities, three of the large ones in Mumbai will be consuming renewable energy to the extent of 60 percent of the overall power,” explained Kumar. “However, a portion of the power supplied by the state electricity board is itself renewable energy. So, in effect 75 to 78 percent of our power comes from renewable energy sources.”

‘Infra status for data centres provides cheaper access to capital’

Sify expects to have another four facilities running on renewable energy sources by the end of 2023. The company’s renewed focus on running operations at its data centres on clean energy comes even as the Centre has decided to accord industry status to data centres in India. The decision, Sify says, is much needed for the business.

“The industry has evolved in the recent past in terms of scale and has seen a quantum jump,” said Kumar. “This business is capital intensive and it’s important that a part of the project is funded by debt and preferably debt whose repayment period is as long as possible," he added.

“In infrastructure projects, investors get the benefit of longer tenure debt compared to other industries where the average tenure is four to five years, while the average tenure of our loans would be between eight and ten years," said Kumar.

The according of industry status to data centres also means cost of capital is visibly less when compared to other businesses. “These funds should also be available at relatively lower costs,” said Kumar. “I expect at least 100 basis points in terms of cost reduction, and we will pass on some of these benefits to the consumers.”