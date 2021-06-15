Senior Oracle India executive, his wife booked in cheating case by Hyderabad Police

In a major embarrassment for Oracle India, its senior executive and his wife were booked by Hyderabad Police for duping clients in and around Delhi NCR by collecting advance money for a company called MADS Creations Pvt Ltd.

Following the complaints, Jubilee Hills police has booked Pradeep Agarwal, a senior sales director, Cloud ERP, Oracle, and his wife Meenu Agarwal under Section 406, 420, 506 IPC and served notices to them at their Gurgaon residence.

MADS Creation Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon-based interior company headed by Meenu Agarwal duped its clients in and around Delhi NCR by taking huge advance project money and executing inferior quality work, and in some cases vanishing from the site without completing work, Hyderabad police said.

In a statement, Oracle India said, "Oracle has zero involvement in this matter. We would also like to state that Pradeep Aggarwal is not the Oracle India Head."

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)