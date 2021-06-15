Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Senior Oracle India executive, his wife booked in cheating case by Hyderabad Police

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Oracle India senior executive Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were booked for cheating customers by collecting huge advance amounts for the projects using the goodwill of the Oracle company.

    Senior Oracle India executive, his wife booked in cheating case by Hyderabad Police
    In a major embarrassment for Oracle India, its senior executive and his wife were booked by Hyderabad Police for duping clients in and around Delhi NCR by collecting advance money for a company called MADS Creations Pvt Ltd.
    Following the complaints, Jubilee Hills police has booked Pradeep Agarwal, a senior sales director, Cloud ERP, Oracle, and his wife Meenu Agarwal under Section 406, 420, 506 IPC and served notices to them at their Gurgaon residence.
    MADS Creation Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon-based interior company headed by Meenu Agarwal duped its clients in and around Delhi NCR by taking huge advance project money and executing inferior quality work, and in some cases vanishing from the site without completing work, Hyderabad police said.
    In a statement, Oracle India said, "Oracle has zero involvement in this matter. We would also like to state that Pradeep Aggarwal is not the Oracle India Head."
    (This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
    (Edited by: By Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Parliamentary committee summons Twitter officials on June 18 over new IT rules

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Asian Paints3,042.20 92.30 3.13
    Axis Bank750.90 14.65 1.99
    ICICI Bank645.30 10.15 1.60
    HDFC Life692.55 10.85 1.59
    HUL2,391.95 27.35 1.16
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Asian Paints3,041.85 93.75 3.18
    Axis Bank750.75 14.50 1.97
    ICICI Bank645.05 9.95 1.57
    HUL2,391.15 26.30 1.11
    IndusInd Bank1,033.55 9.35 0.91
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Asian Paints3,042.20 92.30
    Axis Bank750.90 14.65
    ICICI Bank645.30 10.15
    HDFC Life692.55 10.85
    HUL2,391.95 27.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Asian Paints3,041.85 93.75
    Axis Bank750.75 14.50
    ICICI Bank645.05 9.95
    HUL2,391.15 26.30
    IndusInd Bank1,033.55 9.35

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.31250.04250.06
    Euro-Rupee88.94500.27300.31
    Pound-Rupee103.25600.00600.01
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66560.00000.00
    View More