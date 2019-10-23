Business
Sebi likely to seek clarification from Infosys on whistleblower complaint
Updated : October 23, 2019 08:23 AM IST
After two days of turmoil following a whistleblower complaint alleging financial irregularities, it could be another difficult day for Infosys as the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to seek clarification from the IT giant over the complaint.
The development comes after the whistleblower letter alleging wrongdoing by Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy took the stock down by 17 percent on Tuesday.
Sebi may also investigate the whistleblowers' action in order to ensure there is no vested interest involved.
