Sebi likely to seek clarification from Infosys on whistleblower complaint

After two days of turmoil following a whistleblower complaint alleging financial irregularities, it could be another difficult day for Infosys as the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to seek clarification from the IT giant over the complaint, people aware of the development have said.

The development comes after the whistleblower letter alleging wrongdoing by Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy took the stock down by 17 percent on Tuesday.

Sebi may seek clarification from Infosys management on charges of willful financial irregularities and inadequate disclosures levelled by the anonymous whistleblower.

An unnamed whistleblower, acting on behalf of Infosys employees, wrote to the US-based office of the Whistleblower Protection Programme on October 3, alleging willful misstatement of accounts for the last two quarters in a bid to inflate numbers.

A series of allegations have been levelled in the letter around the steps taken by Parekh. Resorting to unethical practices to boost short term profit and downsizing expenses by not recognising the visa cost completely are two of the allegations levelled in the letter.

The letter states: "Critical information is hidden from the auditors and board. In large contracts like Verizon, Intel and JVs (joint ventures) in Japan, ABN Amro acquisition, revenue recognition matters are forced, which is not as per the accounting standards.’’

The letter adds that the company management put immense pressure on employees to not recognise reversals of Rupees 353 crore of upfront payment in First Tier, Downstream and Related Entities (FDR) contracts, as it would slash profits for the quarter and negatively affect the company's stock, a step the whistleblower complaint said is against fair accounting practices.

Sebi may question Infosys about the company not informing the exchanges upon the receipt of whistleblower complaint dated September 30. Sebi may also investigate the whistleblowers' action in order to ensure there is no vested interest involved.

Huge build up of short position at Infosys is likely to have raised alarm bells at Sebi and the market watchdog is also likely to look into possibilities of insider trading at the company.