10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares struggle after yet another Brexit delay
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Sebi likely to seek clarification from Infosys on whistleblower complaint

Updated : October 23, 2019 08:23 AM IST

After two days of turmoil following a whistleblower complaint alleging financial irregularities, it could be another difficult day for Infosys as the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to seek clarification from the IT giant over the complaint.
The development comes after the whistleblower letter alleging wrongdoing by Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy took the stock down by 17 percent on Tuesday.
Sebi may also investigate the whistleblowers' action in order to ensure there is no vested interest involved.
Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

