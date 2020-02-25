Information Technology Satya Nadella says developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust, inclusivity Updated : February 25, 2020 04:02 PM IST Satya Nadella highlighted that developers should work with diverse teams, so that "unconscious biases" do not creep into the models used for developing artificial intelligence (AI). According to Microsoft, there are about 4.2 million developers in India and the country is poised to become the numero uno destination for such talent in the coming years. Nadella, who is on a three-day trip to India, pointed out that platform developers are "first responders" and have to develop trust into technology.