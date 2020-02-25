  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Information Technology

Satya Nadella says developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust, inclusivity

Updated : February 25, 2020 04:02 PM IST

Satya Nadella highlighted that developers should work with diverse teams, so that "unconscious biases" do not creep into the models used for developing artificial intelligence (AI).
According to Microsoft, there are about 4.2 million developers in India and the country is poised to become the numero uno destination for such talent in the coming years.
Nadella, who is on a three-day trip to India, pointed out that platform developers are "first responders" and have to develop trust into technology.
Satya Nadella says developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust, inclusivity

You May Also Like

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Coronavirus impact to be more visible in Q1 of next year, says Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

Coronavirus impact to be more visible in Q1 of next year, says Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

Namaste Trump day 1: Here’s how the US president's visit has panned out so far

Namaste Trump day 1: Here’s how the US president's visit has panned out so far

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement