Samsung has announced a new ‘Galaxy Unpacked event’ to unveil the ‘most powerful Galaxy’. The all-virtual event is scheduled on April 28 and will be live-streamed on the official site and the YouTube channel of Samsung.

The South Korean electronic giant tweeted, “Welcome to a very special Unpacked – the most powerful Galaxy is coming. April 28, 2021. Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on http://Samsung.com”

Samsung’s announcement adds that the event will be available on Samsung’s webpage at Samsung US Newsroom, Samsung YouTube at 10 am ET (7.30 PM IST)

The official invitation suggests that it will bring “the most powerful Galaxy” to this launch, but it didn't say what this event will be about. But one thing seems apparent, Samsung won't be introducing low-end devices at the event.

According to a report in Android Authority, Samsung could launch its 11th-gen Intel laptops under the Galaxy Book Pro line.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book could fit the bill for a more powerful Galaxy device — and is long overdue for an update. The current models were announced way back in 2019 and they still feature Intel’s long-outdated 10th Gen processors.

A Galaxy Book refresh that featured some of Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake chips — or even Intel’s newer 35W H-series variants — could easily be the new “most powerful” Galaxy product, according to The Verge.

Also, the glowing box in the invitation trailer suggests an opened laptop.

There have been reports earlier too that Samsung might bring out a Galaxy Book Pro line of laptops. These high-end laptops, if the reports are to be believed, would have Intel CPUs with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch OLED panels.

This is Samsung’s third Unpacked event this year after January when it launched its smartphone Galaxy S21 and S21+ and March when the company unveiled its latest line-up, Galaxy A52, and A72.