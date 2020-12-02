Business Rolls-Royce, Infosys sign strategic partnership for aerospace engineering in India Updated : December 02, 2020 01:40 PM IST As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys. Infosys in a statement said it will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.