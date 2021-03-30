  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology

Researcher who flagged Mobikwik's alleged KYC-data breach says company got Twitter, LinkedIn posts deleted

Updated : March 30, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Mobiwkik had also tweeted that the legal team will pursue strict action against the researcher for "trying to malign our brand reputation for ulterior motives."
Rajaharia said that while Linkedin removed his post directly, Twitter had blocked his account temporarily till he deleted the specific tweet.
Twitter and LinkedIn did not respond to queries. Mobikwik did not respond to these specific queries till the time of publishing this article.
Researcher who flagged Mobikwik's alleged KYC-data breach says company got Twitter, LinkedIn posts deleted
Published : March 30, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

From April 1, your auto-debit facility for bills might fail

From April 1, your auto-debit facility for bills might fail

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,128 points higher, Nifty jumps over 2%; metals, IT stocks shine

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,128 points higher, Nifty jumps over 2%; metals, IT stocks shine

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex surges 1,128 points, Nifty ends above 14,800 led by metals, IT, pharma stocks

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex surges 1,128 points, Nifty ends above 14,800 led by metals, IT, pharma stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement