Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, government on Tuesday in an advisory asked IT/ITES sector employees, who are involved in essential services, to allow them to work from office.

The advisory from the government came after electronics and information technology ministry received representation and suggestions from IT/ITES industry.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana governments have notified essential nature of IT/ITES services in the policy itself.

The industry provides various essential services such as government services, healthcare and insurance related processing, provision and support of utility customers, maintenance and support of communication network, transportation related logistics support, banking services, ecommerce services and delivery of essential items.

The advisory said in order to deal with crisis situation due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown imposed by various states, the employees who are certified as “Mission Critical” by the top management of a company should be allowed to work from office.

“A reasonable time of three days may be given to persons, who will operate from home, to enable shifting of necessary equipment, computers etc, from office to home,” the advisory said.

Delivery, warehouse, and shipping logistics services, with invoice and e-way bills, particularly for essential services should be allowed, according to the advisory.

Besides that, the government has also relaxed provisions for Other Service Providers (OSP) License, which is mandatory for certain kinds of businesses like BPO, Tele-medicine, among other IT/ITES services.