RejectZomato is trending on Twitter; here's why

Food delivery giant Zomato has drawn massive criticism on social media platform Twitter after a customer service executive asked a customer from Tamil Nadu to learn the "national language" Hindi to be able to converse.

The issue erupted when a user named Vikash shared screenshots of his conversation with a Zomato customer care executive on Twitter. Vikash, who was facing trouble with his order, had asked the executive to call the restaurant for confirmation. The executive told Vikash that they were unable to get clarity from the restaurant due to a "language barrier".

Vikash then demanded a refund and said, "If Zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language."

To this, the executive said, "For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So, it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit."

Soon, Twitter was flooded with posts denouncing Zomato and #RejectZomato trended on the micro-blogging site.

A user Tamizharasu G wrote: “You don't have customer support in Tamil language then how can you sending notification in Tamil .”

#Reject_Zomato AND YOU DON'T HAVE CUSTOMER SUPPORT IN TAMIL LANGUAGE THEN HOW CAN YOU SENDING NOTIFICATION IN TAMIL...

Begging needs regional language Righttt???? Just remove that language racist bastard from your company & post a tweet Or else you'll face great loss pic.twitter.com/zZjLt8UX7e — Tamizharasu.g (@tamilspicy) October 19, 2021

Another Twitter account Akott wrote, " Hindi is not the national language, It is just one of the official languages of India."

Yes Hindi is not the national language, It is just one of the Official languages of INDIA.#Reject_Zomato for delivering hindi language as national Language.



Own Language V/S Hindi Language pic.twitter.com/nZi0ZTwjIf — Akott (@Aaakott) October 19, 2021

An angered Ganesh Yadharth GC tweeted: "Sorry Zomato...We Tamilians are fools… We show our strength in unnecessary things like this...Plz don't take this as a big issue…just leave it as an idiot's cry."

Sorry Zomato...We tamilans are fools..We show our strength in unnecessary things like this...Plz don't take this as a big issue..just leave it as an idiot's cry..#Reject_Zomato #Sorry_Zomato — Ganesh Yadharth GC (@GcYadharth) October 19, 2021

Reacting to the public outrage, Zomato Care wrote that the incident was “unacceptable”. Replying to Vikash's demand for a public apology, Zomato wrote, "Vikash, as per our telephonic conversation, your concern has been addressed. Do reach out to us for any further assistance."