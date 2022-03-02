Rajesh Gopinathan completes 5 yrs at TCS; expects balanced portfolio to help achieve $50 bn target

Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has completed 5 years at the helm of the company. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he laid out his blueprint for the company as it sets out to achieve its target of $50 billion.

Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has completed 5 years at the helm of the company. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he laid out his blueprint for the company as it sets out to achieve its target of $50 billion.

Gopinathan pegged his hope on two engines to change the game for the company. He specified that cost along with optimisation and growth plus transformation will be the mantra, going forward. He further said that at $50 billion, the company will have a balanced portfolio and it will be split between the above mentioned four pillars.

He said, “As we look forward we believe that TCS, when it gets to a USD 50 billion company, will be a lot more balanced around all the dimensions; around business and technology, growth and transformation versus cost and optimisation. So, it will be a more balanced portfolio while we are right now much more aligned to one side of the spectrum. So that’s the focus that how do we achieve this kind of a change and what does it take to get us there.”

He pointed out that the company’s focus has always been on growing its customer franchise. Elaborating further, he mentioned that TCS’ capability is built on big themes, such as cloud, agile and automation. Sharing details about the company’s earlier strategy, he said that the structure was built along the lines of geographies, verticals and services. He remained optimistic about the new structure and explained that it will help in the logical progression of customers’ journeys.

“We are trying to introduce the fourth dimension to our organisation and this is going back to the whole focus on the customer. The nature of the customer relationship is very different in all these kinds of different scenarios,” Gopinathan said.

Focusing on customers, he explained that the company had 900 customers 5 years back but now, the figure is at 1,200. Further, 700 of the total customers have under $10 million annual revenue, he shared.

“The most important thing has always been to focus on customer franchise, to make sure that that stays growing continuously with us and that has been the big part of the theme,” said Gopinathan.

For more details, watch the accompanying video