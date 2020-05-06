Business Pune Labour Commission sends notice to Wipro for benching employees Updated : May 06, 2020 07:41 AM IST This comes after Maharashtra-based IT union National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) filed a petition with the commission on May 1. The notice issued states that no employer can reduce the salary or cannot terminate employees during the lockdown period as per the notification issued. Wipro in an emailed response earlier denied these allegations and said that these are speculations and has no basis. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365