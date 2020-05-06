  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Business

Pune Labour Commission sends notice to Wipro for benching employees

Updated : May 06, 2020 07:41 AM IST

This comes after Maharashtra-based IT union National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) filed a petition with the commission on May 1.
The notice issued states that no employer can reduce the salary or cannot terminate employees during the lockdown period as per the notification issued.
Wipro in an emailed response earlier denied these allegations and said that these are speculations and has no basis.
Pune Labour Commission sends notice to Wipro for benching employees

You May Also Like

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement