Plea in Delhi High Court against Twitter for not complying with new IT rules Updated : May 28, 2021 16:12:37 IST The Centre said that Twitter has refused to comply with new digital rules requiring the identification of the originator of a flagged message The government on May 27 gave digital media platforms 15 days time to comply with the new IT Rules. Published : May 28, 2021 04:09 PM IST