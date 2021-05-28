Plea in Delhi High Court against Twitter for not complying with new IT rules

A plea was filed against Twitter in the Delhi High Court on May 28 over alleged non-compliance with one of the new IT rules.

According to the petition, Twitter has not appointed a residence grievance officer. The microblogging platform has failed to appoint a nodal officer and chief compliance officer as per the IT Rules, a Delhi-based lawyer has claimed in his petition.

The plea has sought directions for the social media platform to comply with the new guidelines without any delay.

The petition, likely to be considered by the Delhi High Court on May 31, comes a day after Twitter raised concerns regarding the government’s new digital that were notified on February 25 and social media firms were given three months’ time to alter their policies in accordance with the new rules.

“We will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

He added that the firm plans to advocate for changes to elements of the new regulations that “inhibit free, open public conversation.”

“We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. It is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public,” the spokesperson said.

Responding to Twitter's comments, the Centre had said the messaging platform was levelling baseless and false allegations to defame India and dictating terms to the world's largest democracy.

The Centre said that Twitter has refused to comply with new digital rules requiring the identification of the originator of a flagged message. They have also not appointed grievance redressal officers, the government said, adding the purported commitment of the US-based firm to India not only sounds hollow but completely self-serving.

The government, however, on May 27 gave digital media platforms 15 days time to comply with the new IT Rules.