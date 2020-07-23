Business Pipeline strong for large deals in hi-tech manufacturing, financial services: Infosys CEO Parekh Updated : July 23, 2020 05:19 PM IST Some of the investments made a few years ago were starting to show good results, Parekh said He said that barring a few clients in sectors like retail and manufacturing, most clients have not asked for discounts Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply