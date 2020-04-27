  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Business

Over one million IT employees will continue to work from home post-lockdown: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Updated : April 27, 2020 03:55 PM IST

The former CEO and Managing Director of Infosys said he does not see job losses in the IT sector but "I dont see recruitment happening."
Gopalakrishnan believes at least 20-30 percent of IT employees would continue to work from home even after the lockdown is lifted and the situation returns to normalcy.
Over one million IT employees will continue to work from home post-lockdown: Kris Gopalakrishnan

You May Also Like

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement