Business Over one million IT employees will continue to work from home post-lockdown: Kris Gopalakrishnan Updated : April 27, 2020 03:55 PM IST The former CEO and Managing Director of Infosys said he does not see job losses in the IT sector but "I dont see recruitment happening." Gopalakrishnan believes at least 20-30 percent of IT employees would continue to work from home even after the lockdown is lifted and the situation returns to normalcy.