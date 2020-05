Written by: Saumya Singh Rathore

The launch of cheap 4G services coupled with the availability of affordable smartphones in recent years has unleashed a new phase of growth for online gaming in India. The trend has not just provided online gamers an opportunity to choose a different variety of games but also opened new career options. A significant shift in career choices is also being seen in India with the younger generation adopting careers on the digital grid as a means to earn some quick money.

The gaming industry is also seeing this shift allowing job seekers to combine creativity, technology and fun in a unique way to get the best out of their skill sets. As more and more people latch onto their smartphones for playing games, another ecosystem of online gamers over platforms like YouTube erupted simultaneously helping them earn quick bucks while following their passion of playing games as online streamers.

With people staying home and following social distancing due to COVID-19, many techies are turning to their hobby of gaming as a full-fledged profession. Game development is coming up as an alternate career option for these coders given its complete digital nature as it is easier to move bytes than boxes in this complete disruption due to COVID-19. Lockdown has opened new doors for many techies and part-time gamers.

Many trendy opportunities are on the rise in the gaming segment, some of them are listed broadly as:

Game Developers: The basic game plan is generated by these game developers. You can pick game development on your own if you are comfortable with either of the mentioned gaming engines/studio — Unity, Coco Studio, HTML. AR/VR is also the latest trend in gaming.

Game Producer and Designer: These are the creative minds behind developing the entire concept of the game to designing the characters and the ambience of a game.

Game Testers: You also get paid to test your favourite games in beta versions. This is the easiest way for avid gamers to churn some quick cash. Your feedback is taken by the gaming studios to further modify or improve the gaming experience.

Professional Gamer: You can pick your hobby of playing games online and stream it to a live audience on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook Gaming etc. These professional gamers also participate in E-sports tournaments that are hosted on a global scale for prize money worth thousands of dollars.

According to a FICCI-EY report, online gaming in India is projected to grow faster than the global online gaming segment and is expected to reach Rs 187 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 43 percent. Currently, there are about 365 million online gamers as compared to 2010 when there were 25 million gamers only. In 2019, 5.6 billion mobile game applications were downloaded in India which was recorded the highest worldwide.

The future of the gaming industry is bright. Earlier restricted to metros and big cities, the online gaming industry has now found its way in Tier II, III, and IV towns. Reports state that as many as 80 percent of active gamers in India reside in non-metro locations. As much as 40-60 percent of India’s overall gamer population belongs to Tier II towns and beyond.