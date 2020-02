This year's edition of the flagship Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF), which got underway in Mumbai on Wednesday, is focusing on themes such as the future of entrepreneurship in the new decade, and trust and ethics in data.

The 28th edition of NTLF will have over 150 speakers, more than 600 CXOs and 1,500 delegates attending the event. The industry body has projected a revenue growth of 7.7 percent at $191 billion for the IT sector in the ongoing fiscal.

During a panel discussion moderated by CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan on the sidelines of the three-day event, three stalwarts from the Indian IT industry -- Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh and TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan -- voiced their views on the sector and the road ahead.

Edited excerpts.

We have seen many changes in the Indian IT service sector in the past decade. Tremendous growth, but now down to single digits, margins which are almost at 30 percent now down to between 20-25 percent, deal wins continue to come in, digital revenues for each of you growing and now about 40-50 percent of your revenues. What will be the next decade for the Indian IT services business?

Gopinathan: The next decade is going to be about continuing to transform ourselves. We have had a tremendous journey over the last 20 years, many of the stalwarts are here. We acknowledge the 20 years of participation of Nasscom here. If you look at it what we have done is we have built up an enviable talent pool in this country. What industrialisation did to Europe, technology is doing to India and the same role that Europe had in industrialisation from a global perspective India is at the cusp of making that kind of an impact on the world. So we are in a phenomenal position today compared to where we were when we started this century and it is up to us to reimagine where we can use this talent and this opportunity to drive the next 10 years.

I want to build on the point that you made that the journey has evolved from the cost arbitrage journey for the Indian IT services business to much more value add, end-to-end and those are the things that the three of you go and pitch to clients, the transformational deal is what you are focusing on. So let us start by talking about where we are today, what the big shift has been in the past decade before we talk about how we reimagine as far as this industry going forward?

Gopinathan: The biggest shift has been that if you were to think about the big technology changes that happened over the last couple of decades, we were always on a catch-up mode. The start of the technology wave was typically much earlier before we got up to it but the last few years if you take the elements of what we call as the digital transformation and even more so when we are coming at automation, we are the originators of this change.

So we are no longer playing catch-up, that is an important headline that you are giving us. The Indian IT services industry is no longer playing catch up.

Gopinathan: Absolutely not.

Do you agree?

Parekh: Absolutely. I think we are at a stage where globally technology has become so relevant and the critical mass that collectively India has, all of the companies here have is just driving this change. So we are absolutely at the forefront of the change and the good news is there is so much new that is going on in what people are calling digital transformation and that is driving all of the change that we are putting in place. So it is a hugely positive optimistic view of the next 10 years.

But to build on Rajesh’s points that if we are no longer playing catch-up and if the Indian IT services industry is actually the origin and the driver of new innovation and new change, give me an example of what we have seen happened?

Parekh: One of the things that we start to see is in this area of cloud - there are a lot of players who build cloud ecosystems with the way we have started to build within India with different companies, the way to switch between clouds, the way to create cloud independent growth scenario’s that is quite innovative. Each of the companies here, many of the companies in the audience are doing that today. We are seeing that across all of our client base and we see there is a huge amount of respect that clients have for that level of innovation that many of these companies bring to those clients.

Premji: Can I challenge the question in itself, because I think we are going to break this idea of Indian companies versus global companies. The reality is some of the global companies today have more people in India than some of ours have here. So the concept is not about whether you are global or Indian, the reality is we are all multi-national companies. Indian companies began with Indian heritage, so there can have more Indian talent compared to global companies. I think that philosophy has completely changed.

The other thing that has changed is it is not only technology companies that have a presence here, but it is also customers and end enterprises we were talking about earlier. I was talking with a customer earlier who is a large global bank and they have more people here, they are building a talent base here not for cost and quality, but for strategic differentiation. So they would tell you don’t walk our corridors of London and New York to get business, walk our corridors of Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune. So the philosophy has changed dramatically. So I would not pile Indian companies and global companies separately because we are all leveraging a very similar talent base which is a very powerful and qualified talent base.

To build on what you just said and you are absolutely right, it is not just the Microsofts and the Ciscos which are setting up R&D centres in India, so the back of this story is long gone or at least that is behind us, you are right about how India is becoming the innovation hub for manufacturing companies as well. Patents are being filed out of India, IBM filed about 900 patents in the last quarter out of India or something like that, what do you believe is going to be this IT innovation-driven model and how do you see companies like yours benefiting from it going forward?

Premji: I think two things are happening. One is you have young companies that are becoming true product companies coming out of India and it is still early days but I think that is happening and that is the challenge we keep getting which is –India truly becoming an innovation hub if we don’t have world-class companies coming out of India, which I think is changing.

I can speak for Wipro – our philosophy is how do we leverage product and services in a combined manner, unlikely that we will become a product company or have large scale IT that we sell independently, but how do we combine products and services and take productised services or business process as a service. That is the journey we are on but the journeys could be different for different stakeholders.

Productisation of services and I know I am getting a lot of tweets asking me about whether that is going to be part of the evolution as far as your businesses are concerned and this is something that we have discussed but tell me - lay out a roadmap for us on what this is actually going to mean?

Gopinathan: For example, we have filed more than 5,000 patents and have been granted more than 1,000. The fundamental belief is that when you think about IPR and I will come to productisation - we have the intellect, we didn’t have the discipline and the capability of converting that intellect into property and then to exploit that as a productised right. That is the journey that we are on. It requires us to go through this in a systematic way.

So where are we in that journey?

Gopinathan: We are definitely in the form of actually capturing our intellect and converting that into an asset. Collectively, if you were to think about Indian companies, we have not yet mastered the art of productising and exploiting it. But that is just a capability and that will come through.

You think that is just a capability and it will come through, but what is holding it back? When will we actually see this asset monetisation if I can call it that?

Gopinathan: One step at a time.

Five years, 10 years, do you believe it is going to happen within a decade?

Gopinathan: Absolutely, I would definitely put it well before 10 years. In fact all of us here, we have had phenomenal success in productising the automation side capabilities, all of us have had very good success productising on the domain side. In fact, the top three banking and financial services software all over the world belong to one of the three of us. So we are not just talking about local products, we are talking about global dominance in specific niches it is becoming broad-based. There are many here in the audience I am sure who are creating the niches and much more technology focus areas and some in domain focus areas. So the groundswell of productisation that is happening in the country combined with the talent and the fact that we have such good visibility into the value creation across multiple industries, I believe that we are in a beautiful position to actually push this forward and unleash the full potential of what we have here.

When do you believe we will unleash the full potential and what do you believe could hold us back from unleashing the full potential?

Parekh: The discussion we were just having - just to add to it and come to the question there is a view on products which we just discussed, there is a view on platforms and platforms are where we see again with the people representing the companies here but also in the audience a tremendous amount of success. So you can see platforms today for example on mortgages, you can see platforms on insurance, these are the platforms that give you scale and then give you tremendous benefit to growth.

Then you have automation stories which are different ways of productising, then you have stories which are around what we call things like BOT factories these things make automated development also more and more feasible. So there are many different ways that companies in India and this is as Rishad pointed out not just companies of India origin, but operating from India which have tremendous ability to drive this.

In terms of what can stop us - frankly my view is I don’t see anything that has stopped us because if you look at it at a global scale - tech is a prevalent theme everywhere. So you have, let us say a manufacturing company in a small manufacturing town in the western world calling themselves a tech company now. Here we are the tech centre of the world - there is no technology which is developed which we within India don’t have a leading view on. So if you just put those two things together we have a one-way ticket to growth.