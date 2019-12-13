Information Technology
Not aware of any fresh lawsuit in US: Infosys
Updated : December 13, 2019 02:48 PM IST
Infosys said that it is "not uncommon" for plaintiff's lawyers asking potential plaintiffs to contact them, for applying lead plaintiff status.
According to the law firm, Infosys made false and misleading statements to the market and used improper recognition of revenue to boost short-term profits.
This came months after a whistleblower complained against Infosys and its CEO Salil Parekh on similar lines
