HCL Technologies, the third-largest software services company, on Thursday, reported a better than expected 3.8 percent sequential rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 at Rs 3,154 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,037 crore in the December quarter.

It's noteworthy that the fourth quarter didn't see as much impact of the coronavirus pandemic. That will be reflected in the first-quarter reading. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, HCL Tech management, however, expressed confidence that the second half of FY21 (August 2020 to March 2021) will be better than the first half.

"We are working with clients to see how we can help them tide over the crisis;" said C Vijaya Kumar, CEO of HCL Tech in its earnings interview to CNBC-TV18. "Digital transformation will accelerate much faster than anticipated. I think we have strong digital propositions for the long term. Things will stabilize in the second half of the year if the infection tapers off.​ We think growth will return in H2," he added.

However, cost rationalization will have to be a reality for all companies and HCL Tech is no exception. The biggest impact of cost rationalization is employees and salaries. HCL Tech says it will not make any knee jerk decisions.

"There will be a slowdown in fresh hiring but although all offers will be honored and this includes campus recruitment. We have no plans to cut down on-campus recruitment. We are in fact planning to hire 15,000 people in FY21;" said Prateek Aggarwal, CFO of the company. We have not discussed steps like blanket pay cuts yet although variable pay might get impacted this year."