#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Business

New whistleblower complaint filed against Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Updated : November 12, 2019 10:10 AM IST

Another whistleblower from global software major Infosys accused its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh of committing misdeeds and urged the Chairman and the board of directors to act against him on his volatile complaints.
As an employee and a shareholder, the whistleblower said it was his duty to bring to the notice of the chairman and the board a few facts about Parikh that were eroding the value systems of the company..
New whistleblower complaint filed against Infosys CEO Salil Parekh
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Factory Output: September IIP at -4.3% vs -1.1 in August

Factory Output: September IIP at -4.3% vs -1.1 in August

Affle India's Anuj Khanna Sohum: Expect H2FY20 to be better than H1FY20

Affle India's Anuj Khanna Sohum: Expect H2FY20 to be better than H1FY20

Tata Power looks to raise $1 billion via asset monetisation

Tata Power looks to raise $1 billion via asset monetisation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV