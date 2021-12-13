New H-1B visa bill proposes to make hiring foreign workers, students difficult for US cos

A new bill, the American Tech Workforce Act of 2021, tabled in the US House of Representatives by Republican Congressman Jim Banks, proposes tougher H-1B visa norms making it difficult for the American companies to hire foreigners and students.

The bill seeks to eliminate Optional Practical Training (OPT), a procedure that allows those on student visas to be employed in the United States for up to three years if they are from the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) discipline.

Besides, the bill -- supported by American Principles Project (APP), Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), and NumbersUSA -- also proposes to bring down the period of H-1B visas sponsored by third-party companies from three years to just one year.

The other provisions of the bill include introducing a wage floor compensation for H-1B visa recipients. This wage floor compensation will be equal to the higher end of the annual wage paid to an American worker for the position or US $1,10,000, whichever is higher.

The bill has been introduced as part of the Republican Study Committee to bring "accountability of big tech companies". According to political observers, the bill carries forward the legacy of former US President Donald Trump, who advocated laws that make it tougher for American companies to hire foreign workers.

In an official statement, Jim Banks said, “Big Tech is setting aside some of the most lucrative and valuable career opportunities in America and giving them exclusively to foreign guest workers. They’re cutting out Americans to save a few bucks. It’s domestic outsourcing.”

He added, “This shocking disregard for American workers and their role in our nation’s future is unpatriotic. We must fix Big Tech’s incentives, so they begin putting Americans first.”

If the bill is approved by the House, it will then be moved to the Senate for clearance.