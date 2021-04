Google has been testing internally a new feature called ‘Guacamole’ for Google Assistant that will let users use the voice assistant without having to say “Hey Google”, the activation word. The new feature was discovered in the latest Google app beta 12.5 running version of Android 11, according to reports.

A new "Guacamole" menu is appearing in the Assistant settings list for some users as a part of an update to the Google app on Android. Once active, it'll let certain tasks be performed by the voice assistant without saying "Hey Google".

The new feature would allow users to perform quick tasks such as "stop," "snooze," "answer call" and "decline call" without needing to say "Hey, Google" first, the reports added.

The feature went live in the settings page of Google Assistant and is visible in the settings menu under “Guacamole”. People can run a check if their Android 11 has the feature through the beta version 12.15.9.29 of the Google app. Once the feature is enabled, Google Assistant need not be asked to perform certain tasks with the trigger “Hey Google”.

This feature is being currently tested among Google employees only, reports mentioned. There’s no clarity yet over a date when the feature will go live for all Google users but it will most likely be revealed at the upcoming Google I/O event in May, the reports say.

Google’s description of the new feature says “Quickly get things done with Guacamole”. The Google Nest Hub also hosts a similar feature that takes the command “stop” to turn off ringing alarms, the reports added.