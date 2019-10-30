Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

The United States has rejected nearly a quarter of all fresh H-1B visa applications, reported The Economic Times, citing an analysis by a US body. The Donald Trump-led administration rejected a fourth of all applications submitted between October 2018 and June 2019.

The rejection rate represents a three-fold jump in when compared to 2015, according to an analysis of H-1B data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by National Foundation for American Policy, said the report.

“The denial rates for H-1B petitions have increased because USCIS has changed the standards for approval without new regulations or Congress passing a new law,” Stuart Anderson, executive director of NFAP was quoted as saying in the report.

The development is significant to India as Indian techies are major recipients of the prestigious H-1B visas. Indian nationals account for nearly 70 percent of all H-1B permit holders and any shift in US policy will affect their future prospects in the country.

In 2018, the top six Indian firms received just 16 percent or 2,145 H-1B work permits, fewer than the 2,399 visas that Amazon alone secured for its employees. The denial rate was a mere 6 percent in 2015. Cognizant had 60 percent of visa requests rejected followed by Capgemini, Accenture, Wipro and Infosys.