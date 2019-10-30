Business
Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report
Updated : October 30, 2019 09:54 AM IST
The rejection rate represents a three-fold jump in when compared to 2015.
Indian nationals account for nearly 70 percent of all H-1B permit holders and any shift in US policy will affect their future prospects in the country.
In 2018, the top six Indian firms received just 16 percent or 2,145 H-1B work permits, fewer than the 2,399 visas that Amazon alone secured for its employees. The denial rate was a mere 6 percent in 2015.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more