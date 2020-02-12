#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Information Technology

Nasscom revenue for IT-BPM sector estimated at $192 billion in FY20

Updated : February 12, 2020 10:06 PM IST

On a reported number basis, the growth inclusive of other factors like currency depreciation has inched up to 7.7 percent in FY20 from the 7 percent growth in FY19.
Nasscom, which discontinued its practice of giving a number on the outlook last year, said the growth in FY20 came on the back of a 23 percent increase in the new-age digital revenues and added that the industry was able to add 2.05 lakh jobs on a net basis.
The IT sector is one of the biggest contributors of export revenues on the services front for the Indian economy, and also a major job creator which has fuelled the Indian middle class over the last two decades on the back of a steady supply of engineering graduates.
